DeRozan ended with 17 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to the Thunder.

The 17 points led all Sacramento starters as the visitors had a tough time overall against the OKC defense. DeRozan's three steals were a season high, and his 1.3 steals through 15 games would be a career-best average if he can keep it up. The rest of the 36-year-old's game is showing signs of decline, however, as DeRozan is averaging 18.7 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 boards and 0,9 threes in 34.0 minutes a contest.