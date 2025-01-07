DeRozan ended with 30 points (12-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 47 minutes during Monday's 123-118 double-overtime victory over the Heat.
Domantas Sabonis stole the show with an impressive triple-double, but DeRozan was excellent as a scoring weapon and reached the 30-point mark for the first time since late November. Even though his recent numbers have been subpar compared to his standards, this 30-point effort might be what gets him going.
