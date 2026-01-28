DeRozan registered 34 points (13-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and two turnovers across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 103-87 loss to the Knicks.

DeRozan saw some more shots falling his way with Zach LaVine (back) and Malik Monk (ankle) watching from the sidelines, and he fell just three points shy of matching his season-high. However, the end result was yet another loss for the Kings, who dropped their sixth straight Tuesday and are now 3-20 on the road this season.