DeRozan closed Friday's 132-108 loss to the Warriors with 34 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes.
The Kings are searching for more production after De'Aaron Fox's departure, and DeRozan was able to deliver despite the poor outcome. The veteran enjoyed an accurate night of shooting, and he definitely looks more comfortable with former teammate Zach LaVine joining him on the floor.
More News
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Hits for 20 points in defeat•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Season-high 42 points in win•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in assists in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Generates 19 points in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Carries scoring load in win•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Another strong scoring effort•