DeRozan closed Friday's 132-108 loss to the Warriors with 34 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

The Kings are searching for more production after De'Aaron Fox's departure, and DeRozan was able to deliver despite the poor outcome. The veteran enjoyed an accurate night of shooting, and he definitely looks more comfortable with former teammate Zach LaVine joining him on the floor.