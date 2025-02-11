DeRozan posted 42 points (15-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-128 overtime win over the Mavericks.

DeRozan delivered a stellar bounce-back performance after scoring only 11 points and shooting 4-for-12 from the field during Saturday's win over the Pelicans. The veteran forward was the only member of the Kings to score more than 20 points, recording a game- and season-high 42 points. Additionally, the 35-year-old also sank a game-winning floater to seal the deal in overtime. DeRozan has logged eight outings with 30-plus points through 48 regular-season appearances, and his four three-pointers Monday also tied his season high.