DeRozan will sign a three-year, $76 million contract with the Kings after Sacramento agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Bulls and the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN of ESPN reports.

The deal will be a three-team deal, and while there's no question the Kings will win this trade on paper, they will also send Harrison Barnes to San Antonio and Chris Duarte, along with two second-round picks and cash, to Chicago. The presence of DeRozan should make the Kings a true contender in the Western Conference, as he'll form a Big Three with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds during the 2023-24 campaign across 79 regular-season appearances.