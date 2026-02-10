Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Shaky stretch continues
By RotoWire Staff
DeRozan ended Monday's 120-94 loss to the Pelicans with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes.
Although Monday's game was a blowout, it's still beginning to look like the Kings are embracing a youth movement. With DeRozan's value starting to dip, fantasy managers should remain patient and hope his playing time climbs back up a bit. Over his last six contests, the veteran forward has averaged 14.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game while shooting just 39.4 percent from the floor.
