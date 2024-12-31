DeRozan recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Monday's 110-100 victory over the Mavericks.

DeRozan has struggled in the scoring department as of late, which continued Monday against the Mavericks. The veteran guard has scored 19 or more only twice over the last seven games, adding to the Kings' woes heading into the new year.