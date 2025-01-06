DeRozan accumulated 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 victory over Golden State.
Although DeRozan logged 31 minutes, he suffered through a slow shooting night and produced a low total. The return of Keegan Murray didn't help matters, as the two players are negatively correlated on occasion. Sunday's result was a massive regression from his 29-point performance against Memphis, but the veteran forward still has significant fantasy value as one of Sacramento's best contributors.
