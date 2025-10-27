DeRozan ended Sunday's 127-120 loss to the Lakers with 21 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

After managing just seven points on 3-for-9 shooting in Friday's win over the Jazz, DeRozan bounced back to drop at least 20 points for the second time in three games to begin the season. The 36-year-old forward has averaged more than 20 points a game in 12 straight seasons dating back to 2013-14 with the Raptors, and there are few signs that streak will be in jeopardy in 2025-26. Through three contests, DeRozan is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.0 threes.