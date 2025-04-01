DeRozan chipped in 31 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Pacers.

DeRozan led the way offensively for Sacramento in Monday's contest, leading all players in scoring, shots made and assists in a well-rounded performance. DeRozan has handed out eight or more assists in nine outings, adding 30 or more points in two of those contests.