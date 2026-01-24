DeRozan ended with 20 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

DeRozan led the Kings in made free throws Friday and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Domantas Sabonis (24 points) and Dennis Schroder (21 points). It was DeRozan's 21st 20-plus-point game of the season, and despite shooting 50.6 percent from the field this season, the veteran forward is averaging just 18.9 points per game, his lowest since the 2012-13 season as a member of the Raptors (18.1 points per game).