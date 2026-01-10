default-cbs-image
DeRozan ended with 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 137-103 loss to the Warriors.

DeRozan was the only Kings player to score more than 20 points during Friday's contest and finished as the game's second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry (27 points). DeRozan also tied a season high with three steals, and over his last five outings he has averaged 18.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 threes and 2.0 steals over 33.2 minutes per game.

