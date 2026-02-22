Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Ties for team lead with 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeRozan closed Saturday's 139-122 loss to the Spurs with 20 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes.
DeRozan will serve as one of Sacramento's best scoring options as they plod through the rest of the season woefully undermanned. Zach LaVine (finger) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) are done for the year, and despite DeRozan's efforts, the 16-game losing streak was extended with no end in sight. The sorry state of affairs makes Sacramento players risky fantasy calls in the second half of the season, but DeRozan's high volume will keep him relevant down the stretch.
