DeRozan accumulated 33 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 overtime loss to Portland.

It was a vintage DeRozan night, as the veteran finished with 33 points on only 16 shots. He also made all 10 of his free throws. His scoring total matched a season-high from November where he also scored 33. Now in year 17, DeRozan's scoring average (18.2) is below 20 points per game for their first time since the 2012-13 season. Still, DeRozan is good for an occasional scoring burst and decent overall fantasy production.