DeRozan finished Saturday's 135-133 win over the Bucks with 29 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes.

Although his production outside the scoring department was relatively light, DeRozan matched a season high with 29 points. The star forward is now up to three 20-point performances so far this season, and he should remain a rock-solid fantasy player going forward. DeRozan has averaged 20.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37.2 minutes per game across his first six outings.