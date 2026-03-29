DeRozan (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game in Brooklyn.

DeRozan had 22 points across 30 minutes in Saturday's 123-113 loss to Atlanta. However, the veteran won't be available versus Brooklyn due to hamstring soreness. With Malik Monk (shoulder) also out, among several others, Killian Hayes, DaQuan Jeffries, Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden should all receive more minutes, with two of those players potentially moving into the starting lineup.