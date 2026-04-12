DeRozan (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.

DeRozan will end the season with a third consecutive absence due to a right hamstring injury. The veteran forward will finish the 2025-26 campaign having averaged fewer than 20 points per game for the first time since 2012-2013. He will end the season with averages of 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances.