DeRozan has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Chicago due to an illness.

This will be DeRozan's first missed game of the season, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Pacers. Russell Westbrook should see a sizable uptick in usage with DeRozan out, and there should be more minutes available for Daeqwon Plowden, Doug McDermott and Malik Monk.