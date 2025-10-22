default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Schroder has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him off the practice floor. He'll join a crowded backcourt, which includes notable players like Russell Westbrook (reconditioning), Malik Monk (illness) and Devin Carter.

More News