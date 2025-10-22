Kings' Dennis Schroder: Available for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Schroder has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him off the practice floor. He'll join a crowded backcourt, which includes notable players like Russell Westbrook (reconditioning), Malik Monk (illness) and Devin Carter.
