Kings' Dennis Schroder: Contributes 21 points from bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder accumulated 21 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 18 minutes during Saturday's 128-123 victory over the Nuggets.
Although Schroder may find his way back into the starting lineup eventually, he's been supplanted by Russell Westbrook in what appears to be a permanent move at present. Although Schroder began the season with a few dynamic totals, he suffered through four consecutive single-digit scoring performances before losing his gig with the first unit. The demotion appears to have motivated Schroder, as he's eclipsed 20 points in four of his last five games.
