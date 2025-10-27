Schroder ended with 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 loss to the Lakers.

It was the first double-double in three games for Schroder as a member of the Kings. The 32-year-old guard has stepped back into a full-time starting role in Sacramento and is looking good in the early going, averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes.