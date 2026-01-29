Schroder is starting Thursday's game against the 76ers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Schroder will step into the starting five with Russell Westbrook (foot) ruled out Thursday. This marks Schroder's first start since Nov. 12. The guard began the season in a starting role for the Kings, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals in his first 12 appearances of the 2025-26 campaign, all starts.