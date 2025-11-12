Schroder produced zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three assists across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Schroder's season continues to go from bad to worse, having now scored a total of five points in the past three games. After a steady start to his career in Sacramento, Schroder has reverted back to his old ways. Through 11 games, he is averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.6 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 150 in standard formats.