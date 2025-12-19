Schroder (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Portland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Schroder was cleared to return Sunday against the Timberwolves after missing the seven games prior due to a hip injury. He drew the questionable tag for Thursday's game due to a sprained right ankle, but his newest injury isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined. Schroder is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 threes over 28.9 minutes per game this season.