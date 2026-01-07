Schroder finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 loss to the Mavericks.

Schroder struggled to get his three-point shot to drop in this one, going 0-for-3 from distance, and he also finished an uncharacteristic 3-for-7 at the charity stripe. However, he did a nice job with his playmaking and only committed one turnover in his 26 minutes of floor time. Schroder is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 triples per game this season.