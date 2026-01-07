Kings' Dennis Schroder: Hands out nine dimes in 26 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 loss to the Mavericks.
Schroder struggled to get his three-point shot to drop in this one, going 0-for-3 from distance, and he also finished an uncharacteristic 3-for-7 at the charity stripe. However, he did a nice job with his playmaking and only committed one turnover in his 26 minutes of floor time. Schroder is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 triples per game this season.
More News
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Adds 18 points off bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Team-high seven assists Sunday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Hits game-winner in OT•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Logs team-high 21 points from bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Green light to play Thursday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Thursday•