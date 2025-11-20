Schroder racked up 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to the Thunder.

The 21 points led the Kings, as no Sacramento starter managed more than DeMar DeRozan's 17, and three members of the starting five couldn't even reach double digits. Schroder has topped 20 points in back-to-back games, and in three contests since shifting to the second unit, he's averaging 19.0 points, 5.7 boards, 4.7 assists and 3.0 threes in 31.7 minutes a game.