Schroder totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-124 overtime win over Houston.

Schroder sank a three-pointer with two seconds left to give the Kings the win in the overtime thriller. Despite coming off the bench, Schroder has averaged a solid 27.5 minutes per game since returning from an ankle injury. Russell Westbrook took over at point guard during the absence, and although a switch isn't expected, Schroder is making a case to get his old job back.