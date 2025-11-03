Schroder (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Denver.

Schroder is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season due to right hip soreness. If the veteran point guard is unable to play, Russell Westbrook, Nique Clifford and Devin Carter (knee) are candidates for increased minutes. Over six regular-season games, Schroder has averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest.