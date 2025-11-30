default-cbs-image
Schroder had an MRI that revealed a mild right hip flexor strain, and he's questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Schroder is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to the hip injury. If he's ultimately ruled out, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Keon Ellis are candidates for increased playing time.

