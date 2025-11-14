Schroder will be replaced by Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Schroder had started in each of Sacramento's first 12 games of the season, averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 38/30/85 shooting splits. But with the Kings having lost four straight games by at least 14 points, head coach Doug Christie is shaking up the starting lineup. It appears as though the change isn't temporary, either, which could significantly decrease Schroder's fantasy value.