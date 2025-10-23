Kings' Dennis Schroder: Nears double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder had 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to the Suns.
Schroder had a decent all-around performance in his debut with his new squad. He'll continue to be a solid option in fantasy if he remains the starting point guard while putting up numbers on both ends of the floor.
