Schroder (ankle) was unable to fully participate in practice Monday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Schroder hurt his left ankle in Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, which has clouded his status for the regular-season opener Wednesday against Phoenix. With Russell Westbrook (reconditioning) and Malik Monk (illness) also iffy about playing, Devin Carter could be thrust into a significant role right away.