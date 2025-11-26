Kings' Dennis Schroder: Questionable to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Schroder has played off the bench in each of his last six appearances after Russell Westbrook was promoted to the first unit. Schroder is averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 boards per game since moving to the second unit. If he doesn't play Wednesday, more minutes would be available for Malik Monk, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford.
More News
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Contributes 21 points from bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Hits for team-high 21 off bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Season-high five threes off bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Losing starting job•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Goes scoreless in loss•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Will play vs. Denver•