Schroder is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Schroder has played off the bench in each of his last six appearances after Russell Westbrook was promoted to the first unit. Schroder is averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 boards per game since moving to the second unit. If he doesn't play Wednesday, more minutes would be available for Malik Monk, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford.