Schroder produced 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-4 FT, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 117-116 preseason win over the Lakers.

With a host of Kings out for injury or rest, Schroder took control of this game and posted a great total. On of the pressing questions for the Kings will be the usage load at point guard, and the new addition of Russell Westbrook (rest) certainly adds an interesting wrinkle. The team gave Malik Monk (illness) a vote of confidence last season, but it seems apparent that he'll once again find himself as a second-unit backup option.