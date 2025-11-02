Schroder provided 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 win over Milwaukee.

It was a strong all-around performance by Schroder, who turned in his first 20-point showing of the season. The veteran guard is looking to prevent Russell Westbrook from taking the starting job at the point, but Schroder appears to be locked into big minutes while Keegan Murray (thumb) is sidelined anyway. Over his first six games, Schroder has averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest.