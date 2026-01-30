Schroder posted 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during the Kings' 113-111 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Schroder got the start Thursday in the absence of Russell Westbrook (foot), and the former responded by recording a season high in points. It was Schroder's eighth 20-plus point performance of the season, and he could remain in the starting lineup for the second leg of the Kings' back-to-back set Friday against the Celtics if Westbrook is not cleared to play. Schroder has averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 threes over 26.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.