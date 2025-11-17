Schroder contributed 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Spurs.

Back in his accustomed bench role for the second straight game, Schroder set a new season high in made threes while delivering 20-plus points for the first time since Nov. 1. Coach Doug Christie has used the same starting lineup twice in a row only two times so far this season, so Schroder could be back in the starting five the next time the roster gets put in the blender, but his production from the second unit could encourage Christie to leave him where he is for now.