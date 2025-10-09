Kings' Dennis Schroder: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Raptors, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
It's the first game of the preseason, so we wouldn't overreact to Schroder getting the start ahead of Malik Monk. Joining him in the first unit will be Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.
