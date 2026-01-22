Schroder recorded 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 loss to the Raptors.

This was a strong showing for Schroder, but lines like these have been few and far between. Over his last five outings, the veteran guard holds averages of 10.4 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers. The Kings could be sellers at the trade deadline, so Schroder could see a role change in the near future, for better or for worse.