Kings' Dennis Schroder: Strong line in 20 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder recorded 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 loss to the Raptors.
This was a strong showing for Schroder, but lines like these have been few and far between. Over his last five outings, the veteran guard holds averages of 10.4 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers. The Kings could be sellers at the trade deadline, so Schroder could see a role change in the near future, for better or for worse.
More News
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Suspended three games•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Hands out nine dimes in 26 minutes•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Adds 18 points off bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Team-high seven assists Sunday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Hits game-winner in OT•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Logs team-high 21 points from bench•