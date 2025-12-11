Schroder (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Schroder is trending toward missing a seventh consecutive game due to a right hip flexor strain, so Malik Monk, Nique Clifford and Keon Ellis should continue to see a bump in playing time. There doesn't appear to be an established timeline for Schroder's return, but assuming he sits Thursday, his next opportunity to see the floor would be Sunday against the Timberwolves.