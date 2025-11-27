Kings' Dennis Schroder: Won't play Wednesday
Schroder (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Schroder will end up missing his first game of the regular season Wednesday due to right hip soreness, and his next opportunity to play is Friday against the Jazz. Malik Monk and Keon Ellis will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Schroder's absence.
