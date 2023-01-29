Burton will sign a 10-day contract with the Kings on Monday, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

He'll be taking over the roster spot of guard/forward P.J. Dozier, who wasn't retained after his second 10-day deal expired following Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves. Burton, who last appeared at the NBA level with the Thunder in the 2019-20 season, will be available ahead of the Kings' next game Monday in Minnesota. Over 14 appearances (12 starts) with the G League's Stockton Kings this season, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 12.2 points (on 54.5 percent shooting from the field), 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 38.2 minutes.