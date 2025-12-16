site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Devin Carter: Back to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sacramento assigned Carter to the G League's Stockton Kings on Monday.
With Dennis Schroder healthy again, Carter is going to struggle to find consistent minutes in Sacramento.
