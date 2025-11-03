Kings' Devin Carter: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Carter will shake off his questionable tag for this contest. He's been used sparingly thus far, and he's hard to rely on in fantasy even while Malik Monk (personal) is out.
