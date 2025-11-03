default-cbs-image
Carter is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness.

Carter did not crack the rotation in Saturday's game against the Bucks, but he now finds himself on the injury report with a right knee issue. If he is unable to go, the Kings could lean on Russell Westbrook and Keon Ellis in the backcourt, as Dennis Schroder (hip, questionable) is also dealing with an injury.

