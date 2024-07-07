Carter is expected to undergo surgery on his left shoulder next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The procedure puts Carter's availability for the start of the regular season up in the air.

Carter sustained a left shoulder injury during a pre-draft workout, but the issue didn't deter Sacramento from selecting the Providence product with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Still, the injury is severe enough to require Carter to go under the knife. As Charania notes, Carter is expected to make a full recovery with no long-term concerns, however, he may not be ready in time for the regular season.