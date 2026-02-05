Carter notched 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 loss to Memphis.

The second-year guard has largely found himself outside of the Sacramento rotation this season, but he could be in line for a more stable role moving forward after the Kings recently shipped out two backcourt pieces (Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder) while bringing back a forward (De'Andre Hunter) in return. With Hunter making his debut Wednesday, big man Precious Achiuwa ended up being the odd man out of the rotation, while Carter stuck on the second unit and saw his most minutes of the season. Though he came up empty from three-point range, Carter provided some nice contributions across the stat sheet. Carter still looks to be mostly an option in deeper fantasy leagues at this point, but his production bears watching in the games to come.