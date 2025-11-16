site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-devin-carter-out-against-spurs | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Kings' Devin Carter: Out against Spurs
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carter (illness) will not play Sunday against the Spurs.
Carter picked up a DNP-CD in Sacramento's last game Nov. 14, so his absence Sunday isn't likely to make any waves in the rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories