Carter contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 11 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to the Celtics.

Carter shifted into the rotation, taking advantage of what ended up being another blowout loss for the Kings. While there is a chance Carter will slide into a more meaningful role at some point, that's not yet the case. He has seen the court only twice in the past 12 games, scoring seven points in 18 minutes. For now, he is simply a name to monitor moving forward.